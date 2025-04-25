Liverpool submit remarkable bid for Chelsea superstar Cole Palmer: report

Chelsea forward Cole Palmer has scored 14 goals for the Blues so far this term

Liverpool are said to be lining up a remarkable move for Chelsea superstar Cole Palmer.

Palmer, currently available at odds of 20/1 to win the 2025 Ballon d'Or, has become the Blues' go-to guy in attack over the last 18 months following his relatively surprising move from Manchester City in 2023.

But with Chelsea fighting for UEFA Champions League qualification in the Premier League, Arne Slot's side are now waiting patiently in the wings to secure a deal to make him a Liverpool player ahead of next season.

So, could Cole Palmer become a Liverpool player ahead of next season?

Could Cole Palmer be on his way to Anfield this summer? (Image credit: Alamy)

After a standout season for Chelsea last year, the 22-year-old looks unlikely to beat the 27 goals and 15 assists he registered for the Blues this time around.

But having still found a way to impress, it seems Slot is a huge fan of the Three Lions international and with the potential for Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Federico Chiesa to all leave the club this summer, it could be a transfer nobody seems coming.

Arne Slot will want to put his own stamp on transfer matters on Merseyside this summer (Image credit: Alamy)

According to teamTALK, a fee of around £85m is being touted as the required figure Chelsea would require for the forward.

It depends on whether or not the Blues can also continue to shift players out of the door at Stamford Bridge, with Trevor Chalobah, Joao Felix and Kepa Arrizabalaga just three name who are expected to leave.

Palmer's future does carry plenty of intrigue, especially after talkSPORT's Ally McCoist recently questioned whether the Englishman has aspirations like many of the top players do.

“Cole Palmer’s form has dipped a little bit," he began. “Will his long-term future be at Chelsea? I would think yes. Has he got the ability to move to another club with the same stature and hopes as Chelsea to continue to win things? Absolutely.”

Cole Palmer is a lifelong Manchester United fan (Image credit: Alamy)

In FourFourTwo's opinion, we expect Palmer to stay at Chelsea this summer, but a move further afield could come to fruition further down the line.

Chelsea are back in Premier League action on Saturday as they take on Everton.