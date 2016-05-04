Pellegrini disappointed to miss out in tie of few chances

Manuel Pellegrini was disappointed that Manchester City came off second best in their Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid, despite neither side creating many chances over the two legs.

In the end it was an own goal that settled matters, Fernando diverting Gareth Bale's 20th-minute cross past Joe Hart at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.

City offered precious little as an attacking force, with the otherwise anonymous Sergio Aguero coming closest when he landed a late long-range shot on the roof of the net.

"I am disappointed because I think that was a very close game with two teams who did not create many chances," Pellegrini, in his final season at the City helm, told BT Sport.

"The two teams were working with no-one making a difference."

The visitors suffered an early blow when Vincent Kompany's injury curse struck again inside the opening 10 minutes.

But Pellegrini did not feel it was a pivotal moment in the match.

The Chilean added: "It is not the best thing changing a defender very early, but I don't think we had any problems in defence, we had problems creating, same as Real Madrid. They did not create many chances."

Zinedine Zidane's men will now face city rivals Atletico Madrid in the final at San Siro on May 28.