Pellegrini: I will shake Mourinho's hand

Manuel Pellegrini insists he harbours no ill feeling towards Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho and will shake his rival's hand when they meet this weekend.

The Premier League champions travel to Manchester City on Sunday for the first clash between title rivals in the 2015-16 campaign, with Pellegrini's side keen to take an early advantage.

Relationships between Pellegrini and Mourinho have been tense at times, with the Chilean refusing to shake the latter's hand following Chelsea's 2-1 win in October 2013.

However, he says that will not happen this weekend. He said: "I have my differences with him but I always shake hands with him."

City hope to have last season's top scorer Sergio Aguero available for the clash, the Argentine having been limited to a substitute's role in the 3-0 win over West Brom on Monday.

Pellegrini added: "Sergio worked the whole week without any problems.

"Maybe he is not 100 per cent fit because it is better for the player to do a long pre-season but now we are ready in the Premier League and Sergio doesn't have any problems."