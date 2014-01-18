Pellegrini pleased to see Man City pass 100 goals

Edin Dzeko ensured the landmark was reached with 14 minutes played on Saturday as the Etihad Stadium faithful witnessed an 11th win from as many home Premier League outings this season.

If the Bosnian striker's scuffed effort was at odds with the swashbuckling football turned out by Pellegrini’s men so often on their home patch, further strikes from Jesus Navas, Yaya Toure and Sergio Aguero were more in keeping with that style as City remained a point behind leaders Arsenal in second place.

"I think it is very important for the team," said Pellegrini of reaching three figures in 34 games – a record for a Premier League team. "It is not easy to score 103 goals by a little bit more than the middle of the season.

"It reflects what we think about how this team must play. The players are comfortable with the way we are doing it.

"We are always a creative team and have chances every match to score a lot of goals. I think the first 45 minutes was one of the best we've done this season so far and it is important to continue in the same way."

The game was a far cry from some of the one-way traffic served up at the Etihad under Pellegrini's watch as Craig Noone left the City defence in his wake to net a fine equaliser and Fraizer Campbell converted an injury-time corner to give a more accurate reflection of a pulsating contest.

Nevertheless, Pellegrini was largely unconcerned by the reappearance of the defensive frailties that threatened to undermine his side's title challenge during the opening weeks of the season.

"Maybe (I was unhappy with) the second goal, which was at the end of the game," he added. "We were winning 4-1 but it is better to be always concentrating.

"This team is playing very often, a game every three days. Cardiff didn't have so many chances to score two goals and we missed five or six clear goals.

"It is better not to concede a goal but it is not my first worry at this moment."