Quiz! Can you name every club Kevin De Bruyne has registered an assist against for Manchester City?

Manchester City will soon wave goodbye to a man who will undoubtedly go down as one of their greatest ever players: Kevin De Bruyne.

The Belgian’s contract runs out at the end of this season, with both the player and City confirming a new deal will not be discussed.

It means that the Sky Blues’ game against AFC Bournemouth at the end of this month will be King Kev’s farewell to the Etihad. How else to mark the occasion but with a quiz?

We’re asking you to name all 177 clubs De Bruyne has registered an assist against for City and, with that sizeable task in mind, we’ve allowed you 10 minutes to complete it.

One pesky European minnow stunting your progress? Simply log in Kwizly and they’ll provide you with a handy hint.

Go!

