Pellegrini: Style as important as title win

Pellegrini's men surged two points clear of Liverpool at the top of the table with one game left to play after a 4-0 win over Aston Villa on Wednesday, a second-half Edin Dzeko double and late goals from Stevan Jovetic and Yaya Toure ensuring victory.

City, who have scored 100 Premier League goals in 2013-14, will secure the title with a draw against West Ham on Sunday, barring a massive swing in goal difference.

And the Chilean believes that the manner in which City have performed has a similar significance to claiming a second English top-flight title in three years.

"Now we can talk about the title because if we win the next game we are going to win the title," said Pellegrini, who is approaching the end of his first season in charge at the Etihad Stadium.

"It will be very important not only for the title, but in the way that we are going to win the title.

"I think that we have a style of play, I think that we are an attractive team, I think that we score many goals, that we are always thinking to score more goals and that for me has the same importance as the title.

"I am very happy to have managed this team in that way.

"That is what we've done the whole season, maybe with a lot of critics at the beginning because we lost two or three games playing away.

"There are different ways to win titles, I choose this one. This one has attractive football, that fans enjoy the season. Maybe you can win titles in another way, for me it is very important the aesthetic part of the game."