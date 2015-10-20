Pellegrini warns City must improve home record

Manuel Pellegrini knows Manchester City must improve on their poor home record in the Champions League.

Since Pellegrini joined the club in 2013, City have won just three of their nine Champions League games at Etihad Stadium.

City were beaten 2-1 by last season's finalists Juventus in their first Champions League fixture on home soil this term.

Pellegrini was not aware of the exact numbers but knows City must turn the Etihad into a European fortress if they want to taste success.

"I don't know the exact statistics but we must improve," he said.

"I don't know what is the home record. It is just statistics or history. That will not help us to win or lose."

City host Sevilla on Wednesday in Group D and Pellegrini said all the focus is on the La Liga club rather than any statistics.

"We are just thinking about one game, not the past," he explained.

"We play against a different team and we hope we can win."

City are equal second with Sevilla in the group, with both side's on three points and behind Juventus after the opening two matchdays.