Pep changed the mentality of the team, says Fernandinho

Fernandinho has revealed that Pep Guardiola made a number of changes after being appointed as the replacement to Manuel Pellegrini at Manchester City.

Guardiola's first big test of his City career will be against Manchester United on Saturday in the opening derby of the season, where he will go head-to-head with old foe Jose Mourinho.

Heading into the showdown this weekend, both United and City have made 100 per cent starts to the new season, adding extra significance to this fixture.

Fernandinho, who was left out Brazil's squad for their recent World Cup qualifiers, admits that the players are noticing the difference Guardiola has made, just a few months into the job.

"When he came to City the first thing he tried to change was the mentality of the team, of the players, he tried to put in our heads a winning mentality," Fernandinho told ESPN.

"To be a winner, we had to change a few things – the training sessions, games, a lot of things. We are trying to do that.

"Every single session, and every game, we try to be better but we are just at the beginning, just two months together.

"We have seen some changes already, some positive things – we have won the last three games in the Premier League.

"This is important because at the end of the season we want to lift the trophy, so the start needs to be very, very good. I hope we can do this until the end of the season."