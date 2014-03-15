Pep: Not important when Bayern win the title

Defending champions Bayern moved 23 points clear at the top with a 2-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen that followed nearest rivals Borussia Dortmund's 2-1 defeat at home to Borussia Monchengladbach earlier in the day.

Mario Mandzukic and Bastian Schweinsteiger scored to put Bayern in control at the Allianz Arena before Stefan Kiessling netted a consolation in injury time.

The Bavarians can seal a record 24th Bundesliga crown next weekend if Guardiola's side overcome Mainz and both Dortmund and Schalke fail to win.

But Guardiola is not concerned with how early Bayern make sure of yet another domestic triumph.

"It's not important when we win the league, it's important to keep our performances levels high," Guardiola said.

The Spaniard was far from completely satisfied with his side's performance, criticising his players for not playing with enough width.

"We should have played more on the wings and not so much through the centre," he added.

Thomas Muller accepted that the hosts lacked quality in the final third and, after helping Bayern to a 50th straight Bundesliga game without defeat, the Germany forward is keen for Guardiola's men to maintain momentum.

"We controlled the game from the start, even if we were missing a bit of spark going forward," Muller said.

"We want to keep winning and stay in our rhythm in order to do well in each competition."