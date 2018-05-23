Pep or Pepe? The Spanish footsteps Emery could follow

Unai Emery's decision to take the reins at Arsenal lined him up as the ninth Spaniard to manage in the Premier League.

The former Paris Saint-Germain coach follows in the footsteps of eight compatriots who endured varying fortunes in England's top flight.

Ranking Emery's countrymen from best to worst using Opta data, we take a look at how those who have gone before the new Gunners boss have fared...

PEP GUARDIOLA (MANCHESTER CITY)

Games: 76; Win percentage: 72.4; Points per game: 2.34

The ultimate example to follow, Guardiola's City raised the bar in the 2017-18 Premier League season and Emery takes over an Arsenal side who finished 37 points behind the champions.

We’ve got Guardiola! 17 May 2018

RAFAEL BENITEZ (LIVERPOOL, CHELSEA, NEWCASTLE UNITED)

Games: 302; Win percentage: 51.7; Points per game: 1.79

A man himself linked with the Emirates Stadium vacancy, Benitez has demonstrated the kind of longevity that Emery may aspire to.

ROBERTO MARTINEZ (WIGAN ATHLETIC, EVERTON)

Games: 265; Win percentage: 30.6; Points per game: 1.21

Now preparing for a World Cup at the Belgium helm, Martinez's career in the Premier League was marked by inconsistency.

QUIQUE SANCHEZ FLORES (WATFORD)

Games: 38; Win percentage: 31.6; Points per game: 1.18

After a mid-table finish and a run to the last four of the FA Cup, some felt the Hornets were harsh to dismiss Flores after just one season.

JUANDE RAMOS (TOTTENHAM)

Games: 35; Win percentage: 28.6; Points per game: 1.17

Much like Emery, Ramos' reputation had bloomed after success in Europe, having won back-to-back UEFA Cups with Sevilla, but he came up short at Spurs.

JAVIER GRACIA (WATFORD)

Games: 14; Win percentage: 28.6; Points per game: 1.07

Watford again turned to a Spaniard after the unsettled Marco Silva's departure, but the jury is out on Gracia after an underwhelming run-in.

PEPE MEL (WEST BROM)

Games: 17; Win percentage: 17.6; Points per game: 0.88

After flirting heavily with relegation, Mel's brief Hawthorns tenure ended with the Baggies having finished 17th.

AITOR KARANKA (MIDDLESBROUGH)

Games: 27; Win percentage: 14.8; Points per game: 0.81

Promotion to rejoin the elite was the defining moment of Karanka's Boro career, which floundered somewhat thereafter.