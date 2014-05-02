Pep remains 'convinced' by Bayern system

Bayern's chances of retaining their UEFA Champions League title on Tuesday, as Real produced a stunning performance to post a 4-0 win at the Allianz Arena that gave them a 5-0 aggregate victory in their semi-final tie.

Guardiola came under fire from some quarters for the way he set his team up for that game, but the former Barcelona coach remains steadfast in his belief over his methods.

"After the Real Madrid game, I'm even more convinced by my system," he told a press conference on Friday. "We didn't play properly with the ball. I realised after five or 10 minutes that we had a problem against Real Madrid.

"I have my ideas as a coach and that's how my team will play. I must convince the players and coach them that way.

"I'm open to new ideas. I know the quality of the whole squad and I've adapted to them. I noticed from the day I arrived that the players were different to teams I have previously coached.

"Next season, we will play 100 per cent with my ideas. I can't coach this club or its players without believing in my ideas.

"I'm a strong person. There was a lot of criticism but that's the nature of the beat. Criticism is normal."

Bayern wrapped up the defence of their Bundesliga crown in record time, but have won just four of their 10 games in all competitions since sealing the domestic title against Hertha Berlin on March 25.

However, Guardiola is hopeful his players will respond to the disappointment of their loss to Real when they visit relegation-threatened Hamburg on Saturday, ahead of their DFB-Pokal final with Borussia Dortmund later this month.

"We've had a problem in the league since we won the title in Berlin," he added. "It's not easy for the club to get back into their rhythm after a defeat like that (to Real).

"We want the best possible performance and result against Hamburg tomorrow. Victory will be good for the players' confidence.

"We want to use this game to prepare ourselves well, especially for the cup final against Borussia Dortmund."