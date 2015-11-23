Perez backs Benitez despite Clasico disaster

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has confirmed head coach Rafael Benitez retains his backing following the humbling 4-0 defeat to Barcelona in El Clasico.

Two goals from Luis Suarez, along with strikes from Neymar and Andres Iniesta, condemned Madrid to a shock loss at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.

During the match, the home fans were quick to demonstrate their dissatisfaction by booing and waving white handkerchiefs.

That result piled the pressure on Benitez, who has already faced criticism for his seemingly conservative tactical approach and been forced to repel probing questions about his relationship with star forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

Perez, though, insisted the former Liverpool boss can rely on his continued support, despite the team sitting third in La Liga, six points behind leaders Barca after 12 matches.

"We want to communicate that Rafa Benitez has all our support and confidence," said the Madrid president at a media conference.

"Rafa has just started his job here, let him keep working, and he will achieve his objectives."