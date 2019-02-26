Peterborough sack defender Yorwerth

Peterborough have terminated the contract of defender Josh Yorwerth after he was given a four-year ban for evading an anti-doping test.

The 23-year-old, who joined Posh for an undisclosed fee from Crawley last summer, was charged by the Football Association in December.

His last appearance for the club came in September, coming on as a substitute in a 4-2 League One win at Gillingham.

Peterborough said in a statement: “Peterborough United Football Club have been working with Josh Yorwerth over the past few months alongside the PFA to try and help him overcome a number of personal issues.

“The board of directors have been very supportive of him during this case and a representative of the football club has been in constant dialogue with Josh throughout the whole process.

“However, following the two charges made against Josh (one for evading an anti-doping test and the other for taking cocaine) and the four-year ban issued, the football club wishes to confirm that his contract will be terminated.

“The football club wishes Josh well with his recovery and for his future and hope he continues to get the support he needs from those in a position to help.”