PFA chief compares Evans case to Hillsborough

The 26-year-old Evans, a convicted rapist, saw his proposed move to Oldham collapse earlier in the day.

In a BBC radio interview, Taylor was asked about Evans' insistence that he is innocent.

"He wouldn’t be the first person or persons to have been found guilty and maintain their innocence and then been proven right,” he said in his reply.

“If we’re talking about things in football we know what happened, what was alleged to have happened, at Hillsborough and it’s now unravelling and we’re finding it was very different to how it was portrayed at the time, indeed by the police at the time."

Fresh inquests are being held to investigate how 96 Liverpool fans died in the Hillsborough stadium disaster in April 1989.

Taylor said the Oldham situation had been a step in the wrong direction for Evans, who was found guilty of rape in April 2012.

“He’s been put through a wringer and the moment you show sympathy for Ched, everybody will say: ‘What about the other parties concerned?’ And that’s why I’m making the point that nobody is forgetting them,” he said.

“He’s looking to keep himself fit at the moment. This Oldham situation’s not made things any better for him, so it may well take some time now.

“But he is a human being, he is one of our members, and we are a civilised society and the rule of law is about having done your time, and he’s been asked to show some remorse which, he’s always been in the hands of lawyers when it’s very delicate on the things he’s said, and every word has to be checked, because of the situation he’s in."