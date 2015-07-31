Phil Neville could be England manager - Moyes

David Moyes has tipped Valencia assistant coach Phil Neville to be a future England manager.

Neville served as captain under Moyes when the pair were at Everton, and later acted as an assistant to the Scot in the latter's ill-fated tenure as Manchester United manager.

Despite their lack of success at Old Trafford, Moyes - now head coach of La Liga side Real Sociedad - predicts a bright future for Neville and commended the 38-year-old for taking on his role at Valencia last month.

"Phil Neville could be on the road to one day, maybe, becoming the England manager," Moyes said in an interview with The Telegraph.

"I know him closely. He was a great captain, a great leader. He's had great experience.

"After he finished playing he came back to United then he chose to take a year out and had a chance to see how the media works - which is important - and he's clever, enthusiastic and a good coach."

Neville - capped 59 times by England - won the Premier League six times as a player with United, while also collecting three FA Cups and a UEFA Champions League winners' medal.