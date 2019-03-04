Philip Billing urges Huddersfield to build momentum

Philip Billing is hopeful the last-gasp win over Wolves can act as a springboard for Huddersfield as they strive for some impetus in the next few weeks.

The Terriers had taken just one point from their previous 14 Premier League fixtures before Tuesday night, when Steve Mounie’s injury-time strike secured a 1-0 victory over Wanderers.

It was Huddersfield’s first triumph in any competition since November 25, coincidentally against the same opponents, and they remain marooned at the bottom of the table.

Thirteen points adrift of safety and with only 10 fixtures remaining, Huddersfield’s survival prospects already seem remote but Billing is optimistic they can take heart from ending a miserable winless run.

Ahead of Saturday’s trip to Brighton, the midfielder said on Huddersfield’s official website: “The win over Wolves was fantastic, not only for us as players and for the club, but also for the fans.

“I think it’s something they have been waiting for, for a long time, like us players have.

“It’s nice to get the win and to get some momentum going into the next few games. If we go into the Brighton game with the same mentality I don’t see why we can’t get any points.

“I can’t see why we would focus on the opposition. We’ve played all the teams this season, we kind of know how they play and know them.

“We are going into it to try and do everything we can to get three points.”

Billing played 90 minutes against Wolves for the first time since a minor knee injury sidelined him for three weeks.

In his absence, David Wagner’s contract was terminated by mutual consent and Jan Siewert stepped in to take the reins as head coach.

Billing was eager to adapt to his new manager’s style of play – which he feels is different to that of his predecessor – even when he was out of action.

The Denmark Under-21 international added: “It was a lot different the way he wants to play – I guess every manager has a different way they want to play – you could see what he wanted to do and they way he wanted us to do it.

“Even though I was out injured at the time, doing some running away from training, I was trying to watch and learn.

“It seems attractive, play forward, attacking football. It was easy to see his style of play.”

Siewert, who presided over his first win as Huddersfield boss in midweek, could be without defender Demeaco Duhaney at the Amex Stadium.

The right-back made his league debut against Wolves but was withdrawn at half-time due to a thigh strain, so midfielder Juninho Bacuna, who filled the gap, could start in that role on Saturday afternoon.