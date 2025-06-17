Manchester United players will have to improve dramatically next season

The lure of signing for Manchester United is like no other.

Players from around the world would jump at the chance of signing for the Red Devils, but has that pull of the past now dwindled somewhat?

Ruben Amorim is struggling to sign a new striker, as well as bolstering in other areas, and it now seems that a current member of his squad has been tasked with persuading one of their transfer targets to sign on the dotted line at Old Trafford.

Manchester United enlist the help of current first-team player to help SIGN new forward

Manchester United Director of Football Jason Wilcox is heavily involved in the club's transfer dealings (Image credit: Getty Images)

With Matheus Cunha through the door, the Red Devils are desperate for Premier League-proven players to hit the ground running. Amorim cannot afford for players to spend time adapting to the demands England's top flight brings, especially given how disappointing their 2024/25 campaign was.

No European football will help their endeavours entirely, with more time now permitting them to work on tactical shape, organise their in-and-out of possession positioning, as well as create a much better culture at Carrington.

It's set to be a huge second season in charge for Ruben Amorim (Image credit: Getty Images)

Given former boss Erik ten Hag was allowed to sign six former Ajax players during his time at the club, Amorim is more than happy for his current crop to use their pulling powers when needed.

According to the Manchester Evening News, goalkeeper Andre Onana is trying his best to persuade fellow Cameroonian countryman Bryan Mbuemo to join the club, with Tottenham also said to be pushing hard to sign the Brentford forward.

Mbeumo scored a whopping 20 Premier League goals last season and Manchester United have already seen a bid worth £45million plus £10m in add-ons rejected by the Bees. His price is thought to be in the region of £60million.

The 25-year-old cost Brentford only £5.8m when he joined from Troyes in 2019. Mbeumo has scored 70 goals in 242 games and is an international teammate of Onana, with the pair having played together 15 times, according to Transfermarkt.

Bryan Mbuemo is as good as they come when it comes to Premier League forward (Image credit: Getty Images)

The report from Samuel Luckhurst also states that Onana will be allowed another season at Manchester United, despite his sub-par performances for the club across the campaign.

The 29-year-old made high-profile blunders against Lyon that could have cost the Red Devils their place in the Europa League, after he became embroiled in spat with Nemanja Matic in the build-up to the game.

FourFourTwo believes Mbuemo could be swayed by a move to Tottenham, given the club are situated closer to his London home.

There is also the added factor that his former boss, Thomas Frank, has just been appointed in north London and the fact Spurs will play European football next year, something Manchester United cannot offer the talented Brentford forward.