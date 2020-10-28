Phillip Cocu knows Derby need to be more clinical

Derby manager Phillip Cocu admits his team have to find an end product after they were held to a 1-1 draw at Pride Park by Cardiff.

Martyn Waghorn gave Derby the lead with a superb free-kick but Cardiff improved and levelled through Kieffer Moore.

Derby had failed to score at home in the Championship this season but Waghorn ended the drought when he curled the ball over the wall in the 24th minute after Tom Lawrence was fouled just outside the box.

Waghorn had a shot blocked and Derby had other chances before Moore headed against a post in the 39th minute.

Derby continued to create without finding a finish and after Junior Hoilett’s header struck a post, Cardiff equalised in the 77th minute.

Sheyi Ojo slid a pass through Derby’s defence and Moore fired low past Kelle Roos with Cardiff’s first effort on target.

It left Cocu to reflect on another frustrating home result and he admitted: “We have to work on some parts of our end product because if it had been good we would be in a different position.

“We have to look at ourselves and try and get more goals out of shots we have on target. Even from corners, three or four times we went pretty close. That’s the difference.

“Again I see improvement in the team because we have a bigger spell in the second half and also took initiative to put ourselves in better positions although it became tougher after 70 minutes.

“Spirit and energy was OK but in the final part, decision making going forward was not always the right decision. The one thing holding us back is after we scored, we feel that is the time to get a second one.”

Cardiff manager Neil Harris said: “In the first half we were the architects of our own downfall. We turned the ball over cheaply.

“But we had a real calm conversation at half-time. Derby’s first-half opportunities came on the counter-attack but we just tidied it up a bit and the second half was much better.

“I was really pleased with the character we showed to come from behind and hit the post twice. If I’m honest we’re still searching for that rhythm aren’t we, a little bit of belief.

“While we’re searching for that, it’s important to keep the mentality of not losing games. That’s five unbeaten now and they’re desperate to do well.”

Harris revealed that Harry Wilson missed the meeting with the club he helped get to the play-off final two seasons ago with a hip flexor but said “Hopefully he won’t be out for long.”