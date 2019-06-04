Chinese clubs make big-money moves for Arsenal's star striker - report

Aubameyang won this year's Premier League golden boot award, along with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane - all scoring 22 goals.

Such a talented and marketable player as Aubameyang is the kind of template that Chinese Super League clubs with cash to splash usually go after.

Arsenal will be reulctant to see one of their star players leave, but with the Gabonese striker turning 30 this month, they may have to weigh up their options.

In addition to his age, the Gunners also need to balance their books after failing to qualify for the Champions League for the third consecutive season.

The financial proposal from Guangzhou Evergrande and Shanghai SIPG is reportedly worth around £300,000 per week – considerably more than Aubameyang earns at Arsenal.

The report also states that this isn't the first time Aubameyang has been courted by Chinese clubs. Guangzhou Evergrade reportedly bid more than Arsenal a matter of weeks before Aubameyang's move from Dortmund to north London was completed.

