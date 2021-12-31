Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang misses out again as Arsenal host Manchester City

Arsenal will again be without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for Saturday’s Premier League visit of leaders Manchester City.

The striker has been absent since a disciplinary breach saw him dropped and stripped of the captaincy and he has been allowed to leave early to link up with Gabon ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Manager Mikel Arteta will be watching from home having tested positive for Covid-19, while defensive quartet Cedric Soares, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Calum Chambers and Ainsley Maitland-Niles all missed the 5-0 Boxing Day win at Norwich after contracting coronavirus.

Kyle Walker could return for City after missing the last four matches.

Riyad Mahrez sat out against Brentford in midweek and is set to start his last game before departing for the African Cup of Nations.

John Stones and Rodri are still doubts, as is Joao Cancelo after he was assaulted during a burglary at his home.

Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Chambers, Cedric, Mari, Gabriel, White, Holding, Tierney, Tavares, Kolasinac, Maitland-Niles, Lokonga, Partey, Elneny, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Saka, Pepe, Lacazette, Balogun, Martinelli, Nketiah.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Carson, Cancelo, Dias, Ake, Laporte, Zinchenko, Gunodgan, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Silva, Foden, Grealish, Mahrez, Sterling, Jesus, Palmer, McAtee, Wilson-Esbrand, Kayky, Mbete.