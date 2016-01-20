Pioli: Lazio did not create chances

Lazio's inability to create chances was the side's downfall in their Coppa Italia exit against Juventus on Wednesday, according to coach Stefano Pioli.

Former Lazio defender Stephan Lichtsteiner scored the only goal of the game in a tight quarter-final contest, converting the rebound after Simone Zaza had struck the post.

Lazio did not have a single shot on target in the match and Pioli accepted his team, who had been unbeaten in their past seven matches, were not creative enough in the final third.

"It's true we didn't create many chances, so when you get them against Juventus, you have to take them. Instead, Juventus made the most of our errors," he told RAI Sport.

"We struggled in attack earlier this season, but have scored on average two per game in recent weeks, so those issues have been resolved.

"My players worked hard throughout and gave their all, but in these tight games you need a moment of individual skill to break the deadlock."

Pioli confirmed midfielder Lucas Biglia will need tests after suffering a "nasty blow" to his ankle towards the end of the match, leaving Lazio to play the final minutes with 10 men.

"Mauricio has a muscular problem and hopefully he stopped in time," he added.