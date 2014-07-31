Pique desperate to regain high standards

The defender has enjoyed a trophy-laden six years at Camp Nou, winning four La Liga crowns as well as two UEFA Champions League medals and a brace of FIFA Club World Cup titles.

Last season, however, was a poor campaign by Barcelona's high standards as they only managed to add the Spanish Super Cup to their trophy cabinet.

Spain international Pique then endured a miserable World Cup campaign, in which the holders exited in the group stage, and the centre-back is desperate to see personal and collective standards raised in the upcoming season.

"Right now I'm not even in the top three [defenders] in the world," he said in a press conference on Thursday.

"I can't be for the season I had with Barca and the World Cup with the national team.

"I know that to play at Barca I have to be among the top three in the world.

"I also know that I can regain form and I will do. But if I can't live up to the highest standards, I'm the first to raise my hand and say I can't.

"I'm convinced that Luis Enrique will help me and I'll get my level up again.

"It [last season] was a failure. Barca only won the Spanish Super Cup. We failed in the Copa [del Rey] and the league ended up worse.

"But it's clear that if we can improve we will be close to the trophies, if done with humility and hard work. Barca have the ingredients to do something great."