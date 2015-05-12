Pique wants El Clasico final

While his team-mates are unfazed by who they face in the UEFA Champions League final, Barcelona defender Gerard Pique would welcome an El Clasico against Real Madrid.

Luis Enrique's men booked their spot in Berlin with a 5-3 aggregate win over Bayern Munich, despite losing 3-2 at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday.

Neymar and Andres Iniesta are happy to play either Juventus or Real Madrid, who complete their semi-final on Wednesday, but Pique said a clash with their La Liga rivals would be ideal.

"A final against [Real] Madrid would be very exciting and historic," Pique said.

"We've marked an era. I'm very happy to be part of this team. We'll remember for a long time, now is the time to enjoy it."

Neymar netted a brace in Germany after Mehdi Benatia had opened the scoring for the hosts, with the Brazilian's double crucial.

The 23-year-old said his team had celebrated, but understood there was a huge game ahead of them.

"Now we have only one step left. The dressing room hosted a small party, but we still have one more step," Neymar said.

"It's very important to be in the final. It doesn’t matter who we play."

Iniesta echoed Neymar's thoughts, and he would like to see Barca win the treble of La Liga, the Champions League and the Copa del Rey.

"Our goal was to be the final and once there it doesn’t matter who our rival is. But we mustn't stop and we have to try and win everything," the midfielder said.

"Being in the final is huge and it would be incredible to get the titles for the team and for the fans."