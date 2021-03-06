Pirates move into second after victory over Chippa

Orlando Pirates produced an impressive display in their DStv Premiership clash on Saturday evening as they move into second place with a 3-0 win over Chippa United.

Thabang Monare returned from suspension and was named the starting line-up in favour of Kabelo Dlamini. Meanwhile Avela Cezu and Sizwe Mdlinzo were the new additions to Dan Malesela's Chilli Boys outfit.

The Sea Robbers created the first chance army on as Vincent Pule whipped in a cross from the left flank towards Fortune Makaringe at the ack post, but the Pirates midfielder was shut out by the two Chips defenders nearby.

Pirates continued to threaten the space in behind the Chips fullbacks as this time Deon Hotto went on a run down the right flank but his cross was scrambled away at the feet of Pule from keeper Ayanda Mtshali, Makaringe whipped the rebound towards the back post but no Buccaneers player could get on the end of it.

owed Zinnbauers Carter’s eventually broke the deadlock with 39 minutes gone as Happy Jele’s long ball was dealt with Mtshali as he allowed Hotto to steal the ball infront of him and slip the ball into an empty net.

It was 2-0 just before the break as Hotto threaded through Makaringe down the right flank before the former Maritzburg United man let fly from an acute angle, his strike took a wicked deflection off Riaan Hanamub before flying into the back of the net for an own goal.

2-0 at the break.

Chippa tried to get back in the game in the second stanza while the Buccaneers looked keen to control the pace and tempo of the game.

The Sea Robbers almost made a third it Mtshali made a top save to keep out Pules effort following a Sipheshile Ndlovu cross from the right flank.

The Chilli Boys the almost pulled one back in the 67th minute when Ramasimong Maloisane hit the bar with a header from Mokhele Maloisane's corner. Meanwhile, Nga spurned an opportunity to pull a goal back but he completely missed a cross from the left-hand side.

The Soweto giants wrapped up the game with a few minutes to go as Gabadinho Mhango played it in for Mako who in turn crossed it to Motshari. The midfielder took a touch before firing the ball past Mtshali and into the back of the net for the nail in the coffin.