Pirlo steps in to save his first club Brescia

Andrea Pirlo is to step in to help his first club Brescia avoid falling into further financial strife.

The Juventus and Italy playmaker began his career with the Lombardy club, departing for Inter after his first full season in the Brescia side.

Subsequent spells at Milan and Juve have earned Pirlo five Serie A titles and two UEFA Champions League medals.

However, with Brescia perilously close to bankruptcy, the 35-year-old has vowed to intervene in an attempt to rescue his home-town side from oblivion.

Italian reports have also suggested Italy legend Roberto Baggio, who ended his career with a four-year stint with Brescia, could also return to the Stadio Mario Rigamonti in a coaching capacity.

Pirlo is quoted by Il Giornale di Brescia: "I talked to important people, people that really matter in the game.

"You know how much I cherish Brescia, I am suffering for the team that raised me

"I've done everything in my power, talking at length with those involved.

"I will reach out to more contacts, I will not give up."

Brescia's current crop raised some cheer on the pitch on Saturday, beating Frosinone to jump up to 15th place in Serie B.