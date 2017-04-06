Piszczek pens Borussia Dortmund extension

Borussia Dortmund full-back Lukasz Piszczek has signed a contract extension until June 2019, the Bundesliga club have confirmed.

Piszczek joined Dortmund from Hertha Berlin in 2010 and remains a key member of Thomas Tuchel's squad.

The 31-year-old Poland international has played 31 of his club's 39 matches in all competitions this season, scoring four goals and providing five assists.

"I am absolutely delighted with the trust that BVB have shown in me and am honestly very proud to be able to pull on the black and yellow shirt and play in front of our wonderful fans for at least two more years," Piszczek told Dortmund's official website.

Sporting director Michael Zorc added: "Piszczu is the perfect professional, which makes him a role model for our many young players.

"Both on a sporting and personal level, he has developed into a very highly regarded leading player in his time at the club."

Dortmund travel to face rivals Bayern Munich in Der Klassiker on Saturday.