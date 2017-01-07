Pitarch walks as Valencia's woes mount

Jesus Garcia Pitarch has resigned as sporting director of embattled LaLiga strugglers Valencia.

Club stalwart Voro began his fourth spell in caretaker charge with a humbling 4-1 defeat at home to Celta Vigo in the Copa del Rey on Tuesday, Valencia's first game since Cesare Prandelli called time on his brief tenure as coach during the mid-season break.

Los Che are languishing in 17th position, only outside the relegation zone by virtue of a superior head-to-head record over Sporting Gijon and face bottom club Osasuna on Monday.

Former Valencia winger Pitarch was brought in last January during Gary Neville's ill-fated reign as head coach but he becomes the latest casualty of a turbulent spell for the six-time Spanish champions.

In a club statement, Valencia confirmed Pitarch's position will be taken on by academy director Jose Ramon Alesanco – a centre-back for Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona during his playing days - for an interim period.

The statement read: "Jesus García Pitarch has irrevocably resigned as sports director.

"The current director of the academy, Jose Ramon Alesanco, will assume these functions in an interim manner.

"His immediate tasks will be to continue with the work planned in the current winter market and work on everything related to the first team in coordination with the coach, Voro Gonzalez."

Pitarch's resignation comes a day after former Valencia chairman Paco Roig launched a scathing attack on his work at the club.

"Jesus García Pitarch says nothing but nonsense and has bought f****** s*** players," he told El Chiringuito TV.

"What has Pitarch done to deserve leading Spain's third biggest club? I've had it up to my balls with all these lies."