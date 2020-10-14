Pitso announces Al Ahly squad for Caf CL clash against Wydad

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane has named his 20-man squad to face Wydad Casablanca in their crucial Caf Champions League semi-final first leg clash on Saturday.

The Red Devil traveled to Morocco for the semi-final first leg clash against Wydad which will take place at the Stade Mohommed V Stadium before returning to Egypt for the second leg encounter at the Borg Al Arab Stadium on 23 October.

Al Ahly are yet to concede a defeat under the tutelage of Mosimane, having claimed two straight wins in the Egyptian Premier League against Al Mokawloon and ENPPI before playing to a draw against Pyramid FC in the last match.

Mosimane will be pleased by the fact that both Ali Malooul and Geraldo has rejoined the squad in Morocco after finishing their national team duties, while Mahmoud Kahraba has travelled with the squad, despite sustaining a hamstring injury.

Here is Pitso Mosimane's 20-man squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Mohamed El Shenawy, Ali Lotfy, Mostafa Shobier.

Defenders: Mahmoud Wahid, Ayman Ashraf, Yasser Ibrahim, Mohamed Hany, Ahmed Fathy.

Midfielders: Amr El Soulia, Aliou Diang, Mohamed Magdy Afsha, Hamdy Fathy, Saleh Gomaa, Hussien El Shahaat, Ahmed El Shekih, Walid Soliman.

Forward: Junior Ajayi, Mahmoud Kahraba, Marwan Mohsen, Aliou Badji.