Pitso: It was a difficult match after losing to Simba

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane admits their Egyptian Premier League clash with El Gaish was 'difficult' especially after conceding defeat by Simba in the Caf Champions League last week.

The Red Eagles returned to winning ways and came from behind to claim a hard-fought 2-1 win over Talae’a El Gaish SC at the Al Ahly Stadium this past Sunday when Junior Ajayi bagged a brace to cancel out Ahmed Samir's opener.

With the result, Ahly remain in second place in the league standings with 24 points from 10 games, trailing leaders Zamalek by five points, although Mosimane's side has two games in hand as a result of their participation in the Caf Champions League.

'It was a difficult match and it became more difficult after losing the last match to Simba,' Pitso told his club's official website.

'The players fought during the match and scored two goals to secure the three points.

'We need big players to step up in the big matches and that is what happened today from Mohamed El Shenawy. He always delivers when the team needs him.

'Ajayi is one of the key players in the team. He just returned from an injury, but he managed to score our two goals in the match.

'We pushed forward to score and I decided to add more strikers. Also, I was aware of the players who were booked when I made the substitutions.

'Taher Mohamed Taher and Hussein El Shahat had returned tonight after missing Simba’s match and we were able to play more on the wings.

'I trust all my players, in particular Hamdy Fathy, Amr El Soulia, and Aliou Dieng,' he concluded.