Pitso’s Al Ahly to resume training ahead of Cleopatra clash

Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly side wasted no time in preparing for their next match following their rout of AS SONIDEP on Tuesday evening.

The Red Eagles qualified for the Caf Champions League group stages following their 4-0 victory over SONIDEP in the round-of-32 second leg at the Al Ahly Stadium.

However, Ahly will now return to training on Wednesday as they begin their preparations for their upcoming Egyptian Premier League clash with Ceramica Cleopatra FC on Friday.

Ahly will be hoping to return to winning ways on a domestic front following their goalless draw with Wadi Degla SC last Friday.

That result dropped Mosimane’s side down to second place on the league table with 10 points, one point behind log-leaders El Gouna with a game in hand.

Al Ahly released the following statement:

‘Our team will return to training on Wednesday morning after our 4-0 win over AS SONIDEP in the second leg of the CAF Champions League round of 32.

‘The Red Eagles will start the preparations for the upcoming match against Ceramica Cleopatra FC, scheduled on Friday in the domestic league.’