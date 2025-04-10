Is Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson available to face West Ham? Premier League injury update

Alisson has missed Liverpool's two matches since the international break after failing concussion protocols.

The Reds are on the hunt for their 20th first division title and and inching their way towards it slowly but surely. They require just 11 points from their remaining seven games to be crowned Premier League champions and will be hoping to do so as quickly as possible.

They next line up against West Ham, who are undergoing a below par season by their standards. The decision to replace Julen Lopetegui with Graham Potter hasn't paid off in the way they would hop and they sit 16th in the Premier League table. While not mathematically safe, they don't look to be in massive danger of going down but a win an Anfield could guarantee their safety if results go their way.

Is Alisson injured for Liverpool this weekend?

Alisson Becker put in a Player of the Match performance when Liverpool played PSG in the Champions League (Image credit: Alamy)

Alisson is ranked at no.2 in FourFourTwo's list of the best goalkeepers in the world right now.

He has managed 12 clean sheets in 28 games in all competitions this season, and put in one of the best performances by a goalkeeper ever in Liverpool's 1-0 win over PSG in the Champions League.

Alisson in 2023 (Image credit: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

He has however, been troubled with injuries, already missing 10 Premier League games due to various complications this season.

The last two games he has missed have been down to a concussion he suffered while on international duty with Brazil, and he failed the two concussion tests ahead of the Everton and Fulham games.

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot (Image credit: Alamy)

Speaking to the BBC following Liverpool defeat to Fulham, manager Arne Slot said: “Yes, he did [not pass the concussion protocol]. There’s a week to go [until the next match] so that gives us a bit of time.

“But you know as Liverpool we always follow the protocol in moments like this when it’s a concussion. If you haven’t ticked all the boxes, he can’t be in goal."

Liverpool's game against West Ham will come a full seven days after their last game, and almost three weeks after Alisson suffered his injury, suggesting he should be between the sticks for their return to Anfield. He has also been pictured training with the group in the days leading up to the West Ham game, giving Liverpool fans more hope of his return.

Any return will lift Liverpool fans as they look to wrap up the Premier League title as soon as possible, with games against Leicester, Tottenham and Chelsea coming up.