Pitso’s Al Ahly to start Caf Champions League campaign in Niger

Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly side will start their Caf Champions League title defence against Niger outfit AS SONIDEP.

The Red Devils will take on AS SONIDEP in the Round of 32 after Nigerien team reached this stage of the competition by defeating Somalia’s Mogadishu City 2-0 on aggregate in the preliminary round of the competition.

The first leg will be played on either 22-23 December 2020 in Niger while the second leg will be played on either 5-6 January 2021 in Egypt.



Al Ahly avoided participating in the preliminary round after clinching their ninth title in the competition after defeating Egyptian rivals Zamalek 2-1 in the final to extend their record as the team with the most Caf Champions League titles.