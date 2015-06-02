Platini: Blatter resignation 'the right decision'

Michel Platini has backed Sepp Blatter's resignation as FIFA president, describing it as "the right decision".

Blatter confirmed the news on Tuesday, with an Extraordinary Congress to be called where a successor will be appointed.

The decision follows weeks of corruption allegations, which have rocked football's governing body, but UEFA president Platini stated the move was positive.

Platini said in a statement: "It was a difficult decision, a brave decision, and the right decision."

UEFA initially called for last week's presidential elections to be halted in the midst of arrests of FIFA officials by Swiss authorities.

However, following a U-turn, UEFA members did vote in Friday's proceedings, which saw Blatter elected for a fifth term.