Platini focused on Euro 2016 amid reports of data seizure at FIFA HQ

Michel Platini remains focused on Euro 2016 amid reports Swiss authorities seized data from FIFA's Zurich headquarters on Wednesday.

Swiss police are looking into the bidding processes that saw the 2018 and 2022 World Cups awarded to Russia and Qatar respectively, with president Sepp Blatter's office said to be among those searched.

At a news conference marking a year to the start of the European Championship in France, UEFA president Platini shunned questions about the ongoing corruption scandal at FIFA.

"Lots of you have come here with the intentions of asking about those events, about the future of FIFA and my future," he said.

"Of course, I will talk about this someday but I will do that at the right time.

"Today is not the right time and it's not the right moment."

So far 14 people, including nine past and present FIFA officials, have been indicted on charges of racketeering conspiracy and corruption by US authorities.

Earlier on Wednesday, the bidding process for the 2026 World Cup was suspended in light of the allegations.