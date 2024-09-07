UEFA Women's Euro 2025: Dates, fixtures, stadiums, tickets and everything you need to know

UEFA Women's Euro 2025 is set for next. It's one thing to win a major international tournament, but to defend your title is something else entirely.

Sarina Wiegman led England's women to their first-ever major title in 2022, but the Lionesses will have to go again next summer when they defend their trophy in Switzerland.

After losing out to Spain in the 2023 World Cup final, the Lionesses will head to Switzerland with a point to prove as they get set for the 14th edition of the tournament which was first played in 1984. Excitement is building and here is everything you need to know about the competition - be sure to bookmark this page as we will keep it up to date with all of the latest news and developments.

Where will the Women's Euro 2025 take place?

Switzerland will be hosting the tournament for their first time

Euro 2025 will be hosted by Switzerland for the first time in the competition's history.

This will be the first major international tournament that Swizerland have hosted since they co-hosted the men's Euro 2008 with Austria, while the 1954 World Cup was also played in the country.

The tournament was award to Switzerland in 2023, getting the nod ahead of bids by Poland, France a 'Nordics 2025' bid from Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden.

Tournament format

How many teams will be at the Women's Euro 2025?

A total of 16 teams will take part in Euro 2025, following the qualification campaign which saw 51 teams aim to book a place at the tournament.

The 16 teams will then follow a familiar format of being drawn into four groups of four teams, with the top two in each group qualifying for the knockout stage,

That stage will start with the quarter-finals and progress to the semi-finals and final, with extra-time and penalties used to decide the winner if necessary.

England hosted Euro 2022 (Image credit: Nick Potts)

Euro 2025 will kick-off on July 2, 2025 and the final will be played on July 27, 2025.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Women Euro 2025 schedule Group stage July 2 - July 13 2025 Quarter-finals July 16 - July 19 2025 Semi-finals July 22 - July 23 2025 Final July 27 2025

Qualified countries

England have booked their place in the tournament (Image credit: Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Which countries have qualified for the Women's Euro 2025?

Switzerland (hosts)

Germany

Spain

Iceland

Denmark

France

England

Italy

Netherlands

Hosts Switzerland qualified for the tournament automatically, while four group winners and four runners-up from the qualifying League A.

The remaining seven teams will be determined by a two-round qualification play-off schedule. The two-legged first-round ties will be played on October 25 and 29, 2024, with the two-legged second-round ties scheduled to take place between November 22 and December 3, 2025.

Why don't England get automatic qualification as reigning Euro winners?

Unlike previous convention in the men's game, where FIFA and UEFA granted the winners of the previous competition enter into the next tournament as holders, winners of the Women's European Championship have always had to qualify for the next tournament.

Groups

What are the groups for the Women's Euro 2025?

We won't know how the groups look until the draw takes place on December 16, 2025.

We do know that Switzerland will be in Group A and we have an early idea of how the four seeded pots will look, as they are based on the overall Women's Euopean Qualifiers league stage rankings.

As things stand, Pot 1 contains Spain, Germany France, Pot 2 has Italy, Iceland, Denmark and England, while the Netherlands are in Pot 3. The remaining slots are to be confirmed.

Kick-off times

What are the kick-off times for the Women's Euro 2025?

While we know the dates and venues for the group stage and knockout round, the kick-off times are yet to be confirmed and are likely to be announced after December's draw for the group stage.

During the group stage there will two matches played per day, with one game a day when we get to the knockouts, so if the organisers follow a similar schedule to the Euro 2022, that would see matches played at 5pm and 8pm.

Stadiums

These are the Euro 2025 stadiums:

St. Jakob-Park, Basel: 38,512

Stadion Wankdorf, Bern: 31,783

Stade de Geneve, Geneva: 30,084

Letzigrund, Zurich: 26,104

Arena St. Gallen, St. Gallen: 19,694

Allmend tadion Luzern, Lucerne: 16,800

Stade de Tourbillon, Sion: 16,263

Arena Thun, Thun: 10,398

Women's Euro 2025 final

Where is the Women's Euro 2025 final?

The Euro 2025 final will be played at St. Jakob-Park in Basel.

With a capacity of 38,512, it is Switzerland's largest football venue and is the home of FC Basel. The stadium was opened in 2001, when it replaced the former St. Jakob Stadium that was originally built for the men's 1954 World Cup, where it hosted six matches, including England's quarter-final defeat to Uruguay and West Germany's 6-1 thrashing of Austria in the semi-final.

St. Jakob-Park hosted six games at the men's Euro 2008, including Switzerland's three group-stage matches and was also the venue for the 2016 Europa League final that saw Sevilla defeat Liverpool 3-1.

Tickets

When will Women's Euro 2025 tickets be on sale?

Tickets for the tournament will go on sale on October 1, 2024.

More than 720,000 tickets will be available, with prices ranging from CHF25 (£22/$29/€26) for Group Stage and quater-final matches, with category one tickets for the final costing CHF90 (£80/$106/€95).

Fans are able to pre-register for tickets on the Uefa website here.

Official match ball

What is the official match ball at the Women's Euro 2025?

The official match ball for the tournament is yet to be unveiled, but we do know that Adidas have replaced Nike as the supplier.

Official mascots

What is the mascot for the Women's Euro 2025?

We are still waiting for the official mascot for Euro 2025 to be unveiled. Only time will tell if it can top Hat Trick, the three robots called Kai, Ashley and Robyn, who comprised the England 2022 mascots.