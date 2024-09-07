UEFA Women's Euro 2025: Dates, fixtures, stadiums, tickets and everything you need to know

Women's Euro 2025 kicks off next year - and England's Lionesses will defend their European Championship title in Switzerland

UEFA Women&#039;s Euro 2025: England celebrate their Euro 2022 victory
England celebrate their Euro 2022 victory (Image credit: Danny Lawson)
UEFA Women's Euro 2025 is set for next. It's one thing to win a major international tournament, but to defend your title is something else entirely. 

Sarina Wiegman led England's women to their first-ever major title in 2022, but the Lionesses will have to go again next summer when they defend their trophy in Switzerland. 

Women Euro 2025 schedule
Group stageJuly 2 - July 13 2025
Quarter-finalsJuly 16 - July 19 2025
Semi-finalsJuly 22 - July 23 2025
FinalJuly 27 2025

