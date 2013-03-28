Platini: Goal-line technology too expensive

The president of European football's governing body, a long-time opponent of goal-line technology, reckoned the alternative five-man referee system used in the Champions League had been virtually mistake-free.

"If we are going to use this goal-line technology in the Champions League and Europe League, then we would have to set it up in every single stadium where matches are played," he told a news conference following a UEFA executive committee meeting.

"If we wanted to use goal-line technology, we would have to install it in 280 stadiums and then remove it again for domestic matches.

"It would cost around 54 million euros over five years for this technology, so it's quite expensive for the sort of mistake which happens once every 40 years.

"Honestly, I prefer to put more money into youth football and infrastructure than spend it on technology when there's a goal in a blue moon that hasn't been seen by a referee."

Football's law-making body, the International Football Association Board (IFAB), approved the use of technology last July to help referees make the right decision in cases where it was not clear whether the ball had entered the goal or not.

FIFA has already said it will use goal-line technology in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

UEFA has pioneered an alternative system featuring an extra linesman on each goal-line, which was also approved last year and is used in Italy's Serie A and the Brazilian championship.

"In the Champions League, I'm very happy with the results. Practically no mistakes have been made and the referees see practically everything that happens on the pitch," said Platini.

"At the very least, they see everything although there is also the question of how they interpret what they see.

"Many national associations want to use five referees but can't afford it, but the UEFA finance committee and executive committees have decided to support and help them," he added.

Critics argue that the extra linesman failed to make the right decision at Euro 2012 when a shot by Ukraine's Marko Devic appeared to be over the line before being hooked clear by England's John Terry.

There have also been a number of controversial decisions in Serie A this season.