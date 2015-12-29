Platini vows to prove innocence amid 'plot'

Michel Platini believes he will be vindicated after again vowing to clear his name following an eight-year ban from football, which was handed down by the FIFA Ethics Committee amid what he claims to be part of a "plot" against him.

The UEFA president has repeatedly insisted on his innocence despite seeing his case rejected by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Platini – who was sanctioned along with Sepp Blatter in relation to an alleged "disloyal payment" of two million Swiss francs made by FIFA to the Frenchman in 2011 – says he will continue to fight his corner, including appealing to CAS, as he feels the charges against him have been fabricated.

"I am waiting to hear the reasons behind the eight-year ban because there will then be the appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport," he told La Gazetta dello Sport.

"My lawyers are ready and I will fight my battle at all sporting levels and I will go to the civil courts if necessary. I will not accept such injustice and I am ready to claim damages in the civil courts."

Addressing the possibility that he will not have his name cleared in the courts, the 60-year-old added: "I will accept my responsibilities [if that happens], but it's not just me as an individual in question here, there has been an entire plot [against me].

"There are lots of possibilities, it's obvious that I wasn't the only target and the truth is that Zurich hates UEFA because of their power as a confederation which is free of scandals."

On the subject of Blatter, Platini said: "The last time I saw him was two months ago after we were removed. I wouldn't exclude the possibility of seeing him in the future.

"From a human perspective, after 41 years at FIFA I would like to see him at the next congress to promote his reforms."