Pochettino claims are totally unfounded – Marotta

Juventus chief executive Giuseppe Marotta has described Mauricio Pochettino's claims that he berated the referee during Juventus' Champions League victory over Tottenham in midweek as "totally unfounded".

The Spurs manager said that he saw Marotta put pressure on Szymon Marciniak at half-time of the Italian champions' 2-1 win at Wembley – a result which booked their place in the last eight of the competition.

While appearing to criticise Marotta's approach, the Argentinian did also state that his side can learn from Juve's tactics off the pitch as they look to find any advantage they can in the latter stages of European football's premier competition.

Marotta, however, has denied that he put any undue pressure on the referee and is adamant that it is not the kind of thing anyone from the club would do.

"It's totally unfounded," he said.

"We are not accustomed to such things. We absolutely did not approach the referee at half-time.

"Quite simply, I went into the locker room – as I always do – to wish everyone good luck. There was no direct or indirect approach to the referee."

Spurs had led through Son Heung-min's first-half goal before Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala struck in quick succession to put Massimiliano Allegri's men through.