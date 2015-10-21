Podolski: Fans boosted Galatasaray to victory

Lukas Podolski felt a lift from the fans that helped Galatasaray to victory over Benfica in the Champions League.

The Turkish side fell behind to a Nicolas Gaitan goal after just 74 seconds but recovered impressively, taking all three points as Podolski added to a Selcuk Inan penalty.

Victory ended Galatasaray's 10-game winless streak in the competition, and the German acknowledged the role the supporters played in helping them achieve that feat.

"First we fell behind, then made a comeback. Our fans really boosted us," Podolski said.

"We knew this match was going to be like a little final for us.



"We knew this game could be decisive for the first and second positions in the group. Finally, we managed to win."

Galatasaray now sit two points behind Atletico Madrid and Benfica, both of whom have six points, in Group C.

Bilal Kisa believes that Wednesday's victory will be crucial to their aim of progressing to the knockout stages.

"I congratulate all of my team-mates. We fought excellently," Kisa said.

"We started the Champions League badly but we really wanted to win tonight. Now we are in a good position in the group.

"Our goal is to qualify from this group. We took a step towards this goal and hopefully the rest will come."