Podolski: Inter still one of greatest clubs

Podolski has joined Roberto Mancini's side on loan from Arsenal until the end of the season as they target the Champions League.

Inter have endured a couple of difficult seasons, and 2014-15 has been no different with the 18-time league champions sitting 11th.

But Germany international Podolski believes Inter still deserve to be considered among the world's best.

"For me Inter belongs to the 10 greatest in the world," he said on Thursday.

"They had success in the more recent past, 2010, when Inter won the treble, the Champions League.

"If you know what legends have played here then you know what club this is. Serie A still is a top league. Of course Premier League and Bundesliga are a bit better at the moment, they have improved the last years.

"But Serie A still is a top league in Europe, with top teams. Therefore I'm happy to be here, especially here at Inter, because Inter still is a top club. I came here to help that Inter improve."

Podolski made his Inter debut on Tuesday, coming off the bench in their 1-1 draw at Juventus.

The 29-year-old said the season's goals were to get Inter into the Champions League, despite his team sitting eight points behind third-placed Lazio.

"Of course our aim is to play next season in Champions League, that's the aim of us, of the coach, of the club, and my aim too, and I will give my best to reach this aim," Podolski said.

"The difference of points is not so much, we have to win our games, and if we win our games we can reach this aim."