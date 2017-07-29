Podolski's debut double earns Vissel Kobe victory

Lukas Podoslki marked his Vissel Kobe debut with a brilliant double to help secure a 3-1 victory over Omiya Ardija in the J.League.

Former Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Inter striker Podolski made an instant impact at Noevir Stadium, hitting the back of the net twice in his first appearance since joining from Galatasaray.

After a goalless first half, Yoshiki Matsushita teed up the ex-Germany international and he rifled a stunning 25-yard strike into the bottom-right corner in the 49th minute.

Omiya hit back through debutant Marcelo Toscano, but Podolski responded two minutes later by beating two defenders to head home a right-wing cross from Kotaro Omori.

Hideo Tanaka completed the scoring with a brilliant, drilled effort from a similar distance to Podoslki's first.

Despite the win, Kobe remain ninth in the J.League.