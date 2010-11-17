Poland beat under-strength Ivory Coast

The Borussia Dortmund striker netted after 19 and 80 minutes, capitalising on two excellent passes from Adam Matuszczyk.

Ludovic Obraniac was also on target in the 65th minute for Poland, who will jointly host Euro 2012 with Ukraine.

Ivory Coast, without Chelsea strikers Didier Drogba and Salomon Kalou, pulled one back through Gervinho in the last minute of the first half.

Poland have struggled recently, winning four times in 15 games under coach Franciszek Smuda.

Smuda took over after they failed to qualify for the 2010 World Cup.