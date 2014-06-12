Police and protesters clash in Sao Paulo

Just hours before hosts Brazil open the 20th edition of football's showpiece against Croatia, protesters again vented their anger.

They claim excessive spending on the World Cup has seen the country suffer and promises to develop surrounding areas have not been kept.

Protests have been a common theme in the lead in to the World Cup, as well as last year's FIFA Confederations Cup, and an airport strike at Rio de Janeiro is expected later on Thursday.

The latest tension occurred in Sao Paulo after protesters tried to block a road leading to the Corinthians Arena, which will host the opening match of the tournament.

Tear gas and stun grenades were said to have been used to disperse protesters while several people were also reportedly injured.

A fire was also started in the chaos. More protests are expected throughout the tournament in Brazil.