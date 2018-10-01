Police investigate assault of assistant referee during Rangers game

Police are treating an incident in which an assistant referee appeared to be struck by a coin during the Scottish Premiership game between Livingston and Rangers as assault.

Calum Spence, acting as a linesman in front of the Rangers supporters, was hit on the head by an object during Livingston's 1-0 defeat of Steven Gerrard's side at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Following the incident the assistant referee received treatment on the touchline for what was described in a police statement as "a minor injury" and he was able to complete the rest of Sunday's game.

Superintendent Craig Smith, event commander for the match, said: "This is a shocking incident and it is not the type of behaviour we have come to expect from football fans in Scotland.

"We will not tolerate offences of this nature. With this in mind we are eager to trace the person who was spotted throwing an object from the stand.

"I would also ask anyone who has information that can assist our inquiries to get in touch with us immediately. I would also ask anyone who has any photos or footage of this incident to submit this to police."