Police raid Ghana FA headquarters

Plain-clothed officers from Ghana's Economic and Organised Crime Unit (EOCU) removed nine computers and took the mobile phones of some staff, the GFA said in a statement on its website.

The GFA said that two months ago the authorities had requested information on all sponsorship contracts signed by the association. It said it had sought extra time to gather the documents but had not received a response.

Ghana's national squad, the Black Stars, were the only Africans to progress beyond the group stage at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. The team lost on penalties to Uruguay in the quarter-finals.