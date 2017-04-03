Portland Timbers 1 New England Revolution 1: Nguyen salvages point for visitors

Lee Nguyen cancelled out Diego Valeri's stunning volley as New England Revolution earned a late 1-1 MLS draw at Portland Timbers.

Nguyen equalised with six minutes remaining to ensure the Revolution left Portland with a share of the spoils on Sunday.

Top of the Western Conference table prior to kick-off, the Timbers went about increasing their lead in style thanks to the brilliance of Valeri in the 12th minute.

Revolution defender Chris Tierney attempted to clear the ball out of the penalty box but Valeri was on hand to fire a thunderous volley into the roof of the net from the top of the area.

Technique with an absolute beauty to put the home side up 1-0. April 3, 2017

The Timbers had opportunities to double the lead but they were punished for wasting their chances when Nguyen tucked away Teal Bunbury's rebound.

The right man, in the right place. slams home the rebound to level the game 1-1. April 3, 2017

Portland improved to 10 points from five matches in the west, sitting a point ahead of Houston Dynamo.

Meanwhile, New England - eighth in the Eastern Conference - drew for the first time this season.