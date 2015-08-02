Porto cruise to friendly win over Stoke

Porto's new strike duo Vincent Aboubakar and Alberto Bueno both found the back of the net as Julen Lopetegui's side beat Stoke City 3-0 in the Colonia Cup on Sunday.

The Primeira Liga side, who have seen the prolific Jackson Martinez depart, dominated the first half on Sunday and were rewarded with goals from Aboubakar and Bueno.

Yacine Brahimi secured the win with a second-half penalty before Stoke, who struggled to get a grip on proceedings, saw a Peter Odemwingie strike ruled out for offside.

It did not take long for Shay Given to be tested in the Stoke goal as Porto made a brisk start, Cristian Tello, Ruben Neves and Aboubakar all going close.

With 32 minutes on the clock the latter found his range, as he got in front of Philipp Wollscheid to turn home a whipped cross from the right.

Stoke - who gave Bojan Krkic his first start since he suffered knee ligament damage in January - were dealt a blow moments later as Marko Arnautovic hobbled off with an apparent thigh problem.

To rub salt into their wounds, Porto added a second through Bueno's near-post header while Stoke were still down to 10 men.

Porto had injury concerns of their own before the break as Giannelli Imbula hobbled off, but it did little to stop their momentum as Stoke's goal led a charmed life.

Substitute keeper Jakob Haugaard was quickly into the action to deny Silvestre Varela and Sergio Oliveira, before a Marc Wilson handball handed Brahimi the chance to score from the spot.

The Algeria international sent Haugaard the wrong way to extend Porto's lead, and give Mark Hughes plenty to think about following a less-than convincing defensive display.

Odemwingie thought he had given Stoke a positive finish to their trip to Germany when he diverted a Charlie Adam cross into the net, but the striker was left frustrated as the assistant's flag ruled it out.

It capped a disappointing pre-season for Stoke that has seen them lose three successive matches ahead of next weekend's Premier League opener with Liverpool, while Marc Wilson added to their injury worries late on.