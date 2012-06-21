Portugal and Czechs happy to play under roof

European football's governing body had said it would seek to keep the roof open for the rest of the tournament after a much-criticised decision to close it ahead of the opening match between co-hosts Poland and Greece due to a thunderstorm.

Polish media and officials complained that humid conditions in the stadium contributed to their team's poor second-half performance.

"In the morning we held a team meeting with both teams and there was a question about closing the roof. Both teams agreed if such a need arises," said UEFA spokeswoman Ewa Prokopiak.

Weather forecasters predict an overcast sky on Thursday night with a chance of thunderstorms.