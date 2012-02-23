Poyet confirms Wolves approach

The Black Country club are on the lookout for a new manager after parting company with Mick McCarthy earlier this month, and Poyet is one of a host of names that have linked with the vacant role.

The bookmakers have touted Steve Bruce and Alan Curbishley as favourites for the position, while Reading manager Brian McDermott recently committed his long-term future to the Royals despite interest from the Premier League club.

And Uruguayan Poyet has confirmed that talks between Brighton and Wolves took place, but he didn’t take part in an talks.

"There was an approach but it came and went," Poyet said. "I didn't have any decisions to make, anything to think about. I was not involved at all. It was not difficult for me, I was not involved at any time."

The former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder has reaffirmed his commitment to the Seagulls having recently signed a five-year deal, despite admitting he is keen to manage in the top flight.

"I've said a few times that we all aim for the same - players want to play at the highest level, I want to manage in the Premier League," added Poyet.

"At the moment the easiest way will be in the next two or three years or whatever it takes with Brighton.

"If we don't then I need to move on because I want to manage at the top. I'm not going to lie to people. I don't want to wait 20 years but it doesn't need to happen now.

"If something happens or comes along I will think about it, talk to the chairman - he's the main one - and we'll see. These are all the things you cannot control so I'm relaxed about it."