Preston boss Alex Neil left to rue ‘too many mistakes’ as Rotherham snatch win

Preston manager Alex Neil branded his side’s late 2-1 loss at Rotherham “a horrific defeat”.

Neil was left to bemoan “a bad mistake” in the build-up to the Millers’ 86th-minute winner as a poor pass from Brad Potts gifted possession to Florian Jozefzoon, who embarked on a stunning run from his own half before setting up Matt Crooks to score.

Preston had drawn level only six minutes earlier through Ryan Ledson, who cancelled out Richard Wood’s opener.

Neil said: “There is disappointment and frustration. I don’t think we played well, first and foremost.

“I was really frustrated at times. We lacked the composure to win the game and we made too many mistakes. We lacked a bit of aggression in some areas of the pitch.

“Rotherham are really aggressive and in your face. They work hard to deny you opportunities.

“We didn’t do what we are capable of and that’s frustrating. We have taken a horrific defeat because of a bad mistake.

“Ryan got us back in the game and I genuinely think at that point we’re going to win the game. You could feel the momentum building.

“I think far too many didn’t play well. There were some poor performances in there.

“I don’t really know how you legislate for the mistake for the goal because we just passed it straight to them, we’re open and they break down the other side of the pitch.

“Ultimately we have cost ourselves the game. We could have gone into the break on a high. I thought we were the makers of our own downfall at times.”

Rotherham’s victory came on the back of successive 1-0 defeats and came against a side who had won four games in a row away from home.

Manager Paul Warne said: “I thought we played well. I was really pleased with the performance and I asked the lads to leave everything out there. They had two hours to set us up for the international break.

“We created some decent half-chances in the first half but unfortunately we didn’t take them. I asked the lads to play the same way in the second half.

“The lads weren’t hanging on for a point, they wanted all three.

“They were still courageous enough to go up the other end. I am over the moon that the lads have shown the mental strength to concede late on but go back at them.

“It was a quick game played at a right pace. Overall to win is great and it allows us to breathe for a few days.

“The changing room is buzzing and it makes me really proud.

“I am not getting carried away with that performance. I thought today was an uglier game but we definitely created more chances. We thought we knew how we could hurt them and overall our performance deserved some points.”